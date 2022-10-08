Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

