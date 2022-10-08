Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 668 ($8.07) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 764.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 885.91. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,344 ($16.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £729.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2,226.67.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

