Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 408.80 ($4.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 386.80 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 441.14. The firm has a market cap of £979.00 million and a PE ratio of 3,144.62.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Alison Vincent purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.75 ($12,081.62).

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

