Ballew Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

