Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 325

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386 ($4.66).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.46) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 273.20 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.49). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.97.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

