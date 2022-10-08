AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $189.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 3.0 %

AVB opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $171.01 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,421,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

