ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

