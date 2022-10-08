ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $288.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.