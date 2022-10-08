ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

