ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.