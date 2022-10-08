ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 219,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

