Ardelyx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 2,008 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Ardelyx Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.55 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $187,034 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

