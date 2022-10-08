ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.22.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in ArcBest by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

