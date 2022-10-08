AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APP. BTIG Research cut their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

AppLovin stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $15,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $15,338,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

