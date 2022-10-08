Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,150 ($38.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Anglo American Price Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,839.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,240.35.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders bought 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.