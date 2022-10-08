Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,150 ($38.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,839.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,240.35.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders bought 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.