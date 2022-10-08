Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,839.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a PE ratio of 547.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have acquired 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

