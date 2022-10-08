AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ANGO opened at $15.90 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

