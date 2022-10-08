AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2,755.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 223,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 697,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

STLD stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

About Steel Dynamics



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

