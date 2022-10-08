AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Lessened by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

