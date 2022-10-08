Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $250.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $271.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average of $268.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

