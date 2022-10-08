Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

