Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,229 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $70,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,760,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

