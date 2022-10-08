Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 3.6 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.28. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

