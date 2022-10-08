AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

