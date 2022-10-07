Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $261.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.