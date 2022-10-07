Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 410 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.
AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV
opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
About AbbVie
(Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
