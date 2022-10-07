Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $106.16 and a one year high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

