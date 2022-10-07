Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

NYSE YUM opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

