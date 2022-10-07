Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

