Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.