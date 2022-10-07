Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.89 and a 200-day moving average of $269.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.