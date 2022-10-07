Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 925.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 74,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

