Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vontier Trading Down 3.1 %

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

