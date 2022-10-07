Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 308,589 shares.The stock last traded at $145.15 and had previously closed at $149.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

