Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VB opened at $180.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

