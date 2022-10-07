UBS Group Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $116.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

