Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 70,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,708 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

