Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

