Tnf LLC Buys 6,410 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,308,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.31.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.