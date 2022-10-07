The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Travelers Companies worth $175,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

