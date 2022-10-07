Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 210,843 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $267,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Chubb stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

