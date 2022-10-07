Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $187.51 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of CSX worth $187,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $21,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CSX by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 106,663 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 887,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

