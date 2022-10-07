Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 65,561 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

