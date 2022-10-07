Strs Ohio Has $13.90 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of United Airlines worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $34.96 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

