Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,412,000 after acquiring an additional 221,002 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

