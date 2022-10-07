Spinnaker Trust Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

