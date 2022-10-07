Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,061 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

