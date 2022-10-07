SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,941,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

