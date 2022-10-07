RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.87, but opened at $92.48. RPM International shares last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 5,658 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

