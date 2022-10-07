Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $380.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.22 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

